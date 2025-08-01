Events Email Briefings
Israel faces fresh US pressure over Gaza

Aug 1, 2025, 7:56am EDT
People take part in a protest in support of Palestinians in Paris.
Tom Nicholson/Reuters.

Israel faced fresh pressure from the US over its war in Gaza.

A visit by two top American officials to Gazan food distribution sites — where hundreds of Palestinians have been killed — is set to spotlight growing warnings of mass starvation in the enclave, while activists pointed to a US Senate vote in which the majority of Democrats voted to block weapons sales to Israel, signaling a break in the bipartisan consensus in Washington backing its ally.

Yet the Trump administration has also imposed new sanctions and visa blocks on Palestinian officials in “what appears to be a response to international moves toward recognition of a Palestinian state,” The National said.

Prashant Rao
