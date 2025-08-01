John Thune compares asking for money to “chewing on tinfoil.”

When he’s not pushing President Donald Trump’s agenda through the Senate, he’s doing a lot of it.

After winning the race to succeed Mitch McConnell, the South Dakota Republican didn’t just claim the job of Senate majority leader. He also assumed control of a vast constellation of Republican political machinery that his predecessor meticulously built over two decades.

“Mitch had a brand, and people trusted him,” Thune told Semafor in a Thursday interview at the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “There are big shoes to fill.”

Not only does Thune oversee the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm alongside its chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., but he also steers the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC that does much of the party’s heavy lifting in Senate races.

Plus, he’s navigating the midterms alongside Trump after undertaking one of the most significant transitions in modern politics.

Though Thune had raised millions of dollars for his party in the past, he’d never chaired the NRSC. It was one of Thune’s liabilities in the race for leader last year as he squared off against two former NRSC chairmen.

But the new majority leader has started to prove himself already at what he admitted is a “daunting” task, with SLF and its affiliates doubling their off-year fundraising to $85 million.

“John Thune has earned the respect of the Senate conference in a way that I think has even surprised some of the few detractors that were out there,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who served as NRSC chair last Congress.

One thing Thune said that “probably” helps: his relative anonymity on the national level. He’s not yet an attack-ad magnet on par with McConnell or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

That may change after this cycle. He’ll be an active surrogate on the trail and is lending his name more often than McConnell to the party’s digital fundraising efforts, according to a person familiar with internal tallies.

In another shift, Thune and the NRSC are issuing routine joint endorsements of challengers like former RNC co-chair Michael Whatley in North Carolina, former Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan, and Sen. John Cornyn in Texas in his primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Trump has aligned himself with Thune on Whatley and Rogers — but not yet on Cornyn or Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the latter of whom voted to convict Trump in his 2021 impeachment trial.

Thune’s making his case for Trump to back Cassidy and Cornyn, who’d previously questioned the president’s ability to win. And he said that he “might have” asked Trump to endorse Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who Trump has previously criticized.

“We’ve made it very clear where I am, for Cornyn and for Cassidy,” Thune said. “I’m hoping at some point that the president perhaps will find his way to get there.”

Cornyn was Thune’s top rival in the leadership race last year; he’d campaigned hard on his two-time chairmanship of the NRSC. Even so, Cornyn didn’t even have to ask Thune to have his back.

“Call it karma, but all the stuff that I’ve done over the years to help the NRSC and the team is coming back to me now,” Cornyn said. “I can’t remember even asking [for an endorsement]. I mean, it was relatively instantaneous.”