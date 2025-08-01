Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

El Salvador removes presidential term limits

Aug 1, 2025, 7:04am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A boy holds an image of Nayib Bukele
Jose Cabezas/File Photo/Reuters

El Salvador’s legislature approved constitutional amendments removing term limits, potentially allowing its President Nayib Bukele to rule for life.

The strongman leader has won plaudits at home, and many fans abroad, for a hardline crackdown on gang violence that has largely tackled sky-high murder rates in the Central American nation. But the effort — involving mass incarceration, including at a notorious megaprison — has been criticized by rights groups for rounding up huge numbers of innocent people as well.

Along with scrapping term limits, Bukele’s party, which dominates the legislature, also extended the duration of presidential terms and delayed the next election. The change, El País said, was “long-expected but momentous,” and “consolidates an increasingly autocratic model of power.”

Prashant Rao
AD