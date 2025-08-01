Beijing preps national security countermeasures to US’ hawkish AI stance

Separately, sabotaging supply chains is just one of several options Chinese scientists have come up with to thwart Elon Musk’s system of Starlink satellites, which are seen as a tool that could be used against China in a conflict, the Associated Press reported. But the civilian use of the technology could ultimately pose an even bigger threat to Beijing and other countries that tightly control access to the internet.

Today, Starlink satellites require fairly noticeable dishes pointing at the sky in order to achieve high bandwidth connections. But telecommunications companies are researching ways to achieve satellite connections without the use of GPS, which is necessary today. Within the next several years, it may be possible to get satellite internet on cell phones, even indoors.

In that world, the only way to cut off the internet may be to take out satellites — which would mean targeting Musk’s products, even though the entrepreneur has also had more cordial relations with Beijing than his peers, given Tesla’s production and sales in the country. But China’s national interest and competition with the US are superseding the personal relations it has with tech luminaries.