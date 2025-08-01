AI-assisted cooking device picking up steam in India

An AI-powered cooking appliance that does nearly all of the cooking for you, made by upliance.ai, is picking up steam as India’s first smart cooking assistant.

The device looks like a robot pot that can chop, stir, knead, or blend your ingredients, then heat the food to the appropriate level for the meal. The pot is connected to a tablet with AI-powered software that contains more than 500 recipes with instructions and the ability to customize them. It also comes with a scale and kitchen tools, like measuring spoons and a spatula, so you can measure the ingredients for a recipe on the tablet. Some chopping might be required, but aside from placing the ingredients in the pot, there is very little human effort involved.

Founders Mahek Mody and Mohit Sharma, alumni of IIT Bombay, launched the brand in 2021 after learning how to cook from home during the pandemic. The product was released in 2023 but picked up greater success after it was aired on Shark Tank India in 2024, leading to a 243% increase in sales, the company said.

The Upliance device sells on Amazon India for nearly 28,000 rupees (roughly $319).