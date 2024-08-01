US-Russia prisoner swap could encourage hostage-taking, critics caution

Russia freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and 15 others Thursday, in the largest East-West prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War. Former US Marine Paul Whelan, Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, and activist Vladimir Kara-Murza were also among the 16 released by Moscow in exchange for eight Russians being held in the West.

The deal was “a feat of diplomacy” that underscored the importance of having allies, US President Joe Biden said in remarks at the White House. The deal could boost Biden’s legacy as his tenure in the Oval Office winds down, but critics warn it could encourage Russia and other adversaries to take hostages as political bargaining chips.

AD



