Russia has released Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a prisoner exchange with the US, according to multiple reports. Turkish officials confirmed the swap had taken place on Thursday.
Gershkovich had been detained in the country for more than 490 days and was sentenced to 16 years in a high-security penal colony for alleged espionage in July. Russia has never given any evidence for the claims against him.
A fully credentialed correspondent, he was detained on assignment in Yekaterinburg, becoming the first American held on allegations of spying in the country since the Cold War.
The US and allies are expected to return prisoners to Russia under the deal, but more details — including exactly how many prisoners are involved in the exchange — have not been confirmed by the US.
The Insider had reported that aside from Whelan and Gershkovich, Russia released Vladimir Kara-Murza, Lilia Chanysheva, Ilya Yashin, Ksenia Fadeeva, Andrei Pivovarov, Alsu Kurmasheva, Oleg Orlov, Sasha Skocilenko, Dieter Voronin, Kevin Lick, Rico Krieger, Patrick Schöbel, Herman Moyzhes, and Vadim Ostanin.
In return, Vadim Krasikov, Artem Dulcev, Anna Dulceva, Mikhail Mikushin, Pavel Rubtsov, Roman Seleznev, Vladislav Klyushin, and Vadim Konoshenko were released to Russia.
The last known US-Russia prisoner swap was in 2022, when Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for Viktor Bout, one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers. Griner was jailed for having legally prescribed cannabis-oil vape cartridges in her luggage at a Russian airport; Bout was known as the “Merchant of Death” for allegedly selling weapons to al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and militants in Rwanda.
The View From Russian media
Officials involved went to “great efforts to keep the information inside Russia as much a secret as possible until the last moment,” a source told the Politika.Kozlov Substack ahead of the swap, but speculation of an exchange grew this week after several jailed dissidents and journalists were moved from their prison cells to unknown locations.
The View From Turkey
Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency said Thursday that it was coordinating the swap, Reuters reported, which it said was set to include 26 prisoners from the United States, Russia, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Belarus. Turkey said ten prisoners would be sent back to Russia, while 13 would be sent to Germany and three to the US.