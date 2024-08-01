Russia frees WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich in prisoner swap with US: Reports

Russia has released Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a prisoner exchange with the US, according to multiple reports. Turkish officials confirmed the swap had taken place on Thursday.

Gershkovich had been detained in the country for more than 490 days and was sentenced to 16 years in a high-security penal colony for alleged espionage in July. Russia has never given any evidence for the claims against him.

A fully credentialed correspondent, he was detained on assignment in Yekaterinburg, becoming the first American held on allegations of spying in the country since the Cold War.

The US and allies are expected to return prisoners to Russia under the deal, but more details — including exactly how many prisoners are involved in the exchange — have not been confirmed by the US.

The Insider had reported that aside from Whelan and Gershkovich, Russia released Vladimir Kara-Murza, Lilia Chanysheva, Ilya Yashin, Ksenia Fadeeva, Andrei Pivovarov, Alsu Kurmasheva, Oleg Orlov, Sasha Skocilenko, Dieter Voronin, Kevin Lick, Rico Krieger, Patrick Schöbel, Herman Moyzhes, and Vadim Ostanin.

In return, Vadim Krasikov, Artem Dulcev, Anna Dulceva, Mikhail Mikushin, Pavel Rubtsov, Roman Seleznev, Vladislav Klyushin, and Vadim Konoshenko were released to Russia.

