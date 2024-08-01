Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Updated Aug 1, 2024, 6:46pm EDT

Pyongyang hopes for Trump presidency

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Pyongyang wants to restart nuclear arms talks with the US if Donald Trump is reelected as president, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea told Reuters. Trump engaged in unprecedented diplomacy with Kim Jong Un during his first term, but a second summit between the two ultimately collapsed in 2019, which the diplomat blamed on “inexperienced, clueless” military commanders charged with nuclear diplomacy.

Hoping for a Trump win this year, North Korea is exacerbating tensions with the South, with plans to back down and let Trump score a political win for bringing peace, the former German ambassador to North Korea argued in NPR. If Pyongyang succeeds, a future President Trump “may well give in this time” to Kim’s demands.

Semafor Logo
AD