​​Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered the government-controlled Supreme Court to audit his disputed presidential election win amid mounting unrest at home.

Skepticism from international observers has grown as researchers in Venezuela have gained access to numerous ballots, estimating Maduro received just 31% of the vote.

Despite mass protests spreading across Venezuela, waning interest in the West and increased support from Caracas’ international allies — notably China, a key trade partner, and Russia — are leading some to conclude Maduro may ultimately manage to hold on to power.

“Once dictators take power, they are almost impossible to remove. Almost,” the editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly wrote.