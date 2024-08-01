US weighs new limits on chip exports to China, but with some major exceptions

The US is preparing new rules to restrict other countries from exporting semiconductor chips to China, according to reports. These kinds of chips are crucial for advanced computing and artificial intelligence technology.

The restrictions could make exceptions, however, for shipments from some US allies, including Japan, the Netherlands, and South Korea, Reuters and Bloomberg reported. Shares in ASML, a Dutch firm that makes chip printing machines, surged on the reports.

The rules would be the latest in a series of blocks designed to stop Beijing from getting its hands on advanced semiconductor chips or the means to make them itself, as the US tries to maintain a technological edge over the country.