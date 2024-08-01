Accused mastermind of 9/11 plot expected to enter guilty plea

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed agreed to plead guilty to his involvement in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the US, which left thousands dead, triggered two wars, and reshaped American and global politics.

Mohammed and two accomplices are expected to enter the pleas as early as next week, the Associated Press said, with their defense lawyers requesting life sentences in exchange. US officials say Mohammed was the mastermind of the plot, which involved the hijacking of commercial airliners to use as aerial suicide bombs.

If it goes ahead, the deal will bring to a close a lengthy legal process in which US authorities’ use of torture — Mohammed was waterboarded 183 times while in CIA custody — was put in the spotlight.