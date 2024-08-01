Diplomats scramble to prevent wider Mideast war

Diplomats are working to prevent a conflict between Israel and Iran after the former carried out a strike that killed a top Hamas official in Tehran. Earlier this week, a building where Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader, was staying was targeted during inauguration proceedings for Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian. Tehran and Hamas say Israel was responsible, but Israel has not officially commented.

Haniyeh, whose organization plotted the Oct. 7 attack against Israel, was a key figure in ceasefire talks. Israel separately said on Thursday that it killed the head of Hamas’ military wing in July.