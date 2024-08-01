Europe’s landmark AI Act takes effect

The European Union’s AI Act came into force Thursday. Widely considered the first law of its kind, it sets a regulatory framework to guide how artificial intelligence is developed and used within the bloc.

Under the law, regulators will evaluate AI on a scale of four levels of risk, assigning individual companies different timelines to comply with the regulation depending on where their products land on the scale.

AD

The bloc is also expected to ban certain practices entirely by early 2025, including using AI to manipulate user behavior or to scrape data for facial recognition databases.

The law will have a global impact, particularly on American Big Tech companies that operate in the EU.