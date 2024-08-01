Bill Ackman’s IPO dream goes from $25 billion to zero

Bill Ackman’s decision to cancel the long-awaited launch of his US fund is the latest example of the billionaire’s mouth getting ahead of his wallet.

He pulled the IPO of Pershing Square US, a fund that would let retail investors mirror his stock-picking strategy, after demand dried up. What started as a $10 billion whisper number, then became a $25 billion whisper number, fell last week to $4 billion, then to $2 billion, and then yesterday to zero.

Ackman said he would “reevaluate PSUS’s structure to make the IPO investment decision a straightforward one” and “report back once we are ready to launch a revised transaction.”

Ackman thought he could parlay his newfound internet celebrity, built during his turn over the past year as a very online, increasingly right-wing provocateur, into financial success. His plan was to turn his army of X fans into shareholders, believing that they would buy his fund simply because it was his. “Welcome to the posse,” he posted in a reply to a fan who’d compared the billionaire to Gladiator.

During his roadshow pitching IPO shares to institutional investors, Ackman told them he believed that shares of PSUS would trade at a higher price than the value of the dozen or so stocks it owned, household names like Chipotle, Alphabet, and Hilton.

There are about 400 of these funds currently listed, and more than 80% trade at a discount to the value of the securities they own, according to an analysis of data tracked by Nuveen. Those that trade at a premium mostly invest in things that are hard for individual investors to buy, like shares of OpenAI and Discord, or municipal bonds paired with tax-saving strategies. The average closed-end fund has about $600 million.