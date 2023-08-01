This is what it looks like when Donald Trump is running away with the nomination

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Pat Scanlon saw Ron DeSantis for the second time on Friday, at a town hall meeting inside Smokey Row Coffee. The 67-year old Iowan showed up in an unofficial DeSantis T-shirt, praising the governor’s “good record in Florida,” his character, and his bluntness.

He would be caucusing for Donald Trump.

“If things don’t work out for him, Ron DeSantis is a good second choice,” said Scanlon. “I could support Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, or Larry Elder. Not Chris Christie.”

It’s a common sentiment among Iowa Republicans right now — voters who have the clout to change the direction of the GOP presidential primary, and aren’t too interested in doing so. One week before the Iowa State Fair, and three weeks before the first RNC-sanctioned debate, Trump remains fully in command of the race.

Trump’s highest-polling rivals refuse to criticize the former president over his legal problems, even with more indictments looming. At Friday’s Iowa GOP dinner, where ex-Texas Rep. Will Hurd courted boos for accusing Trump of running “to stay out of prison,” no other candidate echoed his argument, and several distanced themselves from the criticism.

AD

“I had the impression, almost the day we left office, that my former running mate was planning on running for re-election,” former Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Saturday, after a roundtable with first responders in the town of Nevada. “I had a sense that that was his intention, long before some of the present controversies materialized.”

Some candidates are talking even less about the front-runner than they did weeks or months ago. At the dinner, where candidates were limited to speaking for 10 minutes, Nikki Haley avoided her oft-told line about the GOP failing to win the popular vote in all but one 21st century election. (Hurd used a version of that line.)

The last time most of the candidates shared a stage, at June’s Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, commentator Larry Elder suggested that Trump had alienated some voters who might otherwise support Republicans. That idea was missing from Elder’s Iowa speech, replaced by praise for Trump.

“When I ran for governor of California, Joe Biden flew in and said ‘Larry Elder was the closest thing to a Donald Trump clone I’ve ever seen,’” Elder said. “Now, was I supposed to be insulted by that? To that charge, I plead guilty.”