The new platform giving big hedge funds a run for their money

Big investors including Wisconsin’s state pension fund are banding together to fight Wall Street fees and chip away at the power held by the finance titans that manage their money.

At stake are the billions charged by investors like Ken Griffin and Steve Cohen, whose leverage allows them to set expensive rates. Griffin alone took home more than $4 billion last year thanks in part to the management and performance fees collected by his hedge fund Citadel.

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board overseeing funds of retirees there, a major Texas endowment, and others are founding clients of a new business called Dockside Platforms, which connects them to smaller money managers that charge lower fees and offer more liquidity and transparency.

Dockside’s technology eases the administrative burden of working with more investment partners, creating greater competition for big firms like Citadel. Pension funds and endowments are among the largest investors in hedge funds, funneling nearly $1.5 trillion to them.

Run by former Morgan Stanley executive Michael Jordan, Dockside launched this summer as a unit of Minnesota-based hedge fund Walleye Capital. Dockside declined to comment.