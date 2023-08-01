India faces deadly communal clashes and a fatal police shooting

At least five people are dead and 60 injured following violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the north Indian state of Haryana.

The violence first broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday after a Hindu religious procession passed through a predominantly Muslim area. Authorities have not yet determined what prompted the initial outbreak of violence. The deadly clashes then spread to Gurugram, outside the capital of Delhi.

The internet has been shut down in the area in an effort to block miscommunication and suppress more organized violence. Footage from the scenes show multiple arson incidents.

We’ve curated reporting and analysis about the situation in Haryana and the global rise of Hindu nationalism.