The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg in talks to host Washington Week on PBS

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, is in advanced talks to become the host of Washington Week, the 56-year old PBS political affairs program, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
The post has been vacant since Yamiche Alcindor left for NBC News earlier this year.
Another person with knowledge of the situation said Washington Week had been in talks to bring on a strategic partner to help on the show.
A spokesperson for PBS declined to comment.
Goldberg became editor of The Atlantic in 2016 after writing for the magazine for several years and working as a Middle East and Washington correspondent for The New Yorker.
He’s especially known for his reporting on Israel and foreign policy. According to The New York Times, he ”shaped" the magazine’s 2016 endorsement of Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.
Washington Week, a weekly program that uses a panel format to discuss political news, is the longest-running primetime news and analysis TV show, and is a respected mainstay in the nation’s capital. Past hosts include Robert Costa and Gwen Ifill, who helmed the program for nearly two decades before her death in 2016.
There was some friction within PBS last year after Alcindor was reportedly granted an interview with President Joe Biden, sparking frustration from fellow PBS anchor Judy Woodruff, who had also been angling for a sit-down with the president.