The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg in talks to host Washington Week on PBS

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, is in advanced talks to become the host of Washington Week , the 56-year old PBS political affairs program, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The post has been vacant since Yamiche Alcindor left for NBC News earlier this year.

Another person with knowledge of the situation said Washington Week had been in talks to bring on a strategic partner to help on the show.

A spokesperson for PBS declined to comment.