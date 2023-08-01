How the war in Ukraine may be ‘returning’ to Russia

A drone struck a high-rise building in Moscow housing government offices and ministries for the second time in two days.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia, but in a video address on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the war “is returning to the territory of Russia,” and that “this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

His presidential advisor on Tuesday said Russia was now getting used to a “full-fledged war.”

We’ve curated reporting and insights on the drone attacks in Russia and what experts make of Zelenskyy’s comments.