Trump says Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw from Gaza

US President Donald Trump said Palestinian militant group Hamas had agreed to disarm and Israel would withdraw from Gaza. The Trump-convened Board of Peace reportedly hammered out the details as part of the US-backed Gaza ceasefire. Neither Hamas nor Israel has confirmed Trump’s claims, although a senior Hamas official told the BBC the group had agreed.

It would be a major step toward ending Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, but doubts remain: Israeli politicians have expressed skepticism, and Trump can be mercurial. Recently, he declared a US nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia was conditional on the country normalizing relations with Israel — something Riyadh has not acknowledged — and appeared to backtrack on commitments to let Ukraine produce Patriot missiles days after the announcement.