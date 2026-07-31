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Trump says Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw from Gaza

Jul 31, 2026, 9:20am EDT
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Hamas militants.
Suhaib Salem/File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Palestinian militant group Hamas had agreed to disarm and Israel would withdraw from Gaza. The Trump-convened Board of Peace reportedly hammered out the details as part of the US-backed Gaza ceasefire. Neither Hamas nor Israel has confirmed Trump’s claims, although a senior Hamas official told the BBC the group had agreed.

It would be a major step toward ending Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, but doubts remain: Israeli politicians have expressed skepticism, and Trump can be mercurial. Recently, he declared a US nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia was conditional on the country normalizing relations with Israel — something Riyadh has not acknowledged — and appeared to backtrack on commitments to let Ukraine produce Patriot missiles days after the announcement.

Tom Chivers
AD