Exclusive / New ads to attack vulnerable Republicans over cost of care

The political arm of advocacy group Care Can’t Wait will launch digital ads in a half-dozen battleground congressional districts next week as part of a six-figure campaign slamming Republicans for the high price of caregiving.

The ads, shared first with Semafor, contrast the costs incurred by senior and disability care, child care, and no paid leave with the median wage for constituents of Reps. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., Scott Perry, R-Pa., Thomas Barrett, R-Mich., and Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.

The group plans to launch a seventh ad in GOP Rep. John James’ Michigan district following his state’s primary.

The move by Care Can’t Wait Action comes after the group released new polling by Impact Research that found 7 in 10 voters in battleground districts are, have been, or expect to be caregivers.