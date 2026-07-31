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Nearly 50,000 migrants rush Spanish enclave sparking crisis

Jul 31, 2026, 9:22am EDT
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Migrants cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta
Jon Nazca/Reuters

Spain said almost 50,000 migrants had crossed into its North African enclave of Ceuta in the last 24 hours, sparking domestic and diplomatic crises.

The country is a rarity in the West for welcoming migrants, who experts say are helping drive economic growth. Its conservative opposition has called on “exceptional measures” to control the sudden influx, while other opponents have accused Spain’s prime minister of allowing the surge in a bid to distract from his legal problems.

The crisis has also stoked rows with other countries: Italy’s prime minister called for Spain to be suspended from the EU’s open border agreement and Madrid has accused Morocco of not doing enough to halt the rush, eroding ties with Rabat, El País reported.

Foreign born population chart
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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