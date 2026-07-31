How YouTube is navigating an AI tightrope

Last summer, YouTube ran an experiment: It had AI select segments of videos to answer users’ searches, like for the “best beaches in Hawaii,” and stitched them into slideshows.

In traditional YouTube searches, viewers would see a simple list of videos based on a wide variety of factors, sometimes including a customer’s prior preferences. The only way to get the information was to click on one of the videos.

With the AI slideshows, viewers were getting responses based on what content or information was in the videos, unconnected to a viewer’s habits or interests in specific creators. The move was controversial because it pushed the creators into the background and put the knowledge they imparted in their videos front and center. This version of YouTube search launched to US Premium subscribers in June 2025, expanded in August — and then quietly vanished.

“People just didn’t like it,” said Emily Moxley, YouTube’s vice president of product management. “Viewers want to hear from creators... the story and the information that creators can supply is something that we can’t replace,” she told Semafor.

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YouTube, like most media companies, faces a critical challenge: Can it strike the perfect balance in the AI era and avoid overinnovating? If it adopts the latest technology wholesale, it risks disrupting its own bread and butter, but staying the course risks disruption from a new wave of content enabled or created by AI.

YouTube went back to the drawing board and recently launched a new AI-powered feature, called Ask YouTube, which enhances the search experience but doesn’t attempt to disintermediate viewers’ relationships with creators or their content. This time, the company says, people are treating it differently. “We’re seeing a lot more of these complex queries where people are clearly sharing the full extent of their underlying intent,” said Sandie Gong, the product lead for Ask YouTube. “We’re seeing a lot more learning queries, more how-to queries.”

Users can still scroll their feed and viral shorts, but they can also query the site for detailed information like how to fix a specific model of garage door opener, or to see the view from a specific seat inside the Las Vegas sphere. Users still watch creator content (rather than an AI-generated description), but they are taken to the specific part of the video they’re looking for.

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“What we’ve always seen in search is that efficiency is at a premium,” Moxley said. “If we aren’t efficient enough, people will do that search elsewhere... they’ll just find it in text, they’ll find it on the web.”

AI could make YouTube’s creator content more valuable in other ways. The videos can be used to train models that could be crucial to the future of robotics and autonomous vehicles. And it could be used to generate new videos, made from scratch. But all of that threatens the pipeline of new content from humans — which, YouTube keeps finding, is what its viewers want.

When ChatGPT disrupted the entire tech ecosystem nearly four years ago, YouTube had hit its stride. It is now the single biggest distributor of TV time in the US. It took in roughly $62 billion in revenue last year — more than any other media company in the world, by MoffettNathanson’s estimate — and is coming off one of its biggest quarters, with ad revenue up 13% to $11.1 billion.

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And it is sitting on a gold mine of content: 20 billion videos uploaded, almost all of it made by human creators, whom YouTube has paid more than $100 billion over the past four years.