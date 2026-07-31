Greenpeace threatens legal action over Dangote Lamu refinery

Greenpeace Africa said it is mulling options, including a potential legal challenge, to stop the issuance of approvals for the construction of a multibillion-dollar Dangote Refinery on the Kenyan coast, a project the government hopes will create jobs and boost the region’s energy autonomy.

The project will produce 700,000 barrels-per-day when finished, a target that has become more urgent with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz that have badly squeezed fuel-importing economies across Africa. But it has also drawn ire from activists. Greenpeace argues that the Kenyan government made political and financial commitments before undertaking an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment or extensive public participation around the proposed site in Lamu.

Sherelee Odayar, an oil and gas campaigner at Greenpeace Africa, told Semafor that “all options remain available, including advocacy” when asked if the organization would pursue a legal challenge. She added that Greenpeace would scrutinize the environmental assessment once released, with their immediate request being full transparency regarding the project by its developers, government, and regulators.

Kenyan President William Ruto said the refinery would create 60,000 jobs, which Greenpeace argued could be temporary. Odayar said they wanted specific details of the jobs to be created, including temporary construction jobs and indirect economic activity.

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The $17 billion plan is a major investment for Kenya, and comes with political weight. Sources close to Lamu Governor Issa Timamy told Semafor that with national elections coming in August 2027, the administration is keen on the project’s success. The piece of land expected to host the project has already been designated, and Lamu expects to approve various operational licenses required for construction to begin. According to Ruto, construction will begin this year.

“Activists are jumping the gun,” a source in the Lamu county government told Semafor. “The kind of international financing this project requires cannot be unlocked without an ESIA,” added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the project.