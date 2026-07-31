Exclusive / Fetterman still weighing his place in the Democratic tent

Chuck Schumer showered John Fetterman with praise this week, declaring him a “very good member,” liked and respected by colleagues in Democrats’ “big tent party.”

Fetterman was grateful for the shoutout and has repeatedly shot down the idea he’d switch caucuses in the Senate. But he’s still not sure he fits with where his party is going.

‘“I truly appreciate the leader’s nice words,” Fetterman told Semafor on Thursday. He added that “I don’t know if the Democratic Party is ‘big tent’ enough for proud, pro-Israel supporters that also strongly reject the warped mutation of” democratic socialists now rising in their ranks.

The Pennsylvania Democrat is confronting tension often these days. He’s tangling with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., over the candidacies of Graham Platner in Maine and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. He supplied the deciding vote Thursday to stifle an effort to rein in President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

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As Fetterman diverges further from his party on US-Israel relations, the Capitol is captivated by speculation about whether he might turn independent, or even switch to a GOP that’s more aligned with him on an issue fracturing the Democratic base. It’s clear that the outcome of the midterms could weigh heavily on Fetterman, no matter what.

Schumer’s comments on Wednesday are no accident; Democrats are making a concerted effort to keep Fetterman comfortable in their caucus, despite the fact he rarely attends its meetings. He reliably votes with Schumer and other Senate Democrats, although he occasionally supports Trump nominees like Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and declined to exercise his veto power against Trump’s pick for a home-state spot on the federal bench.

“Senator Fetterman’s a Democrat. He’s not leaving the party. Listen to his words. He’s been abundantly clear,” said Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M. “When you look at John’s beliefs and John’s values, and the way that he stands up and fights for folks back home that get bullied and get pushed around, I have no concern that Senator Fetterman would leave the Democratic Party.”

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Fetterman met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week and said he’s “proud to remain the conscience of the Democratic Party in Congress,” calling New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani “worthless.” Fetterman said earlier this month he’d leave the party if Democrats took an official “anti-Israel” position.

Even as Fetterman repeatedly says he’d be a “bad” Republican due to his views on everything from abortion to labor unions, his colleagues are bracing for the GOP to step up its recruitment efforts, potentially after the election. In theory, Fetterman could swing control of the Senate if it’s closely divided after the midterms.

“I don’t know if they’re going to be able to attract him away. I think they’re going to try, no matter what. But I think Fetterman’s politics are more in line with Democrats, and I think we want him to stay in this caucus,” said Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. “If we say we’re a big tent party, that means we accept everyone.”

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Clearly, Fetterman has Democratic allies. But he’s also close with several Republicans, including Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama and Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania. Fetterman and McCormick even launched a joint fundraising committee, practically unheard-of for senators from different parties.

“I sympathize with John, who has been watching his party go crazy with anti-military, anti-police, anti-capitalism, antisemitic candidates. I respect him for calling it out. He will have to decide what he will do in the future,” McCormick told Semafor.

“In the meantime, when there’s an opportunity to deliver for Pennsylvania, we’ll work together. That’s what the people who elected us expect.”