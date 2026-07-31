Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Asian stocks rebound on US tech earnings

Jul 31, 2026, 9:15am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A photo outside a brokerage in Japan.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Japanese and South Korean stocks rebounded after several steep drops this week, as strong US tech earnings revived enthusiasm for AI spending.

Amazon announced further investment in data centers, while Microsoft delivered “blockbuster” revenue growth in its cloud-computing business. The upbeat results lifted global tech stocks, including major gains for Asian heavyweights.

Returns on AI-linked shares remained lackluster in China, however, despite the country’s big push into the sector — an outcome at least partly explained by the gap between firms’ technical capabilities and their profitability, a prominent economist argued.

“It is hard to see how this might change if the country’s leading AI models remain open weight and the involution problem remains intact,” Alicia García-Herrero wrote for The Wire China.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD