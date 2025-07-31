Events Email Briefings
Zelenskyy calls for regime change in Russia

Jul 31, 2025, 6:37am EDT
The aftermath of a strike on Ukraine
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for regime change in Russia after drones hammered his country once more.

At least 25 people died across Ukraine in overnight strikes, with unmanned vehicles now the most central tool of the war for both sides: An estimated 80% of Russian casualties have been inflicted by drones.

Zelenskyy said that Moscow “can be pushed to stop this war,” but that even so, it would keep destabilizing its neighbors unless the West “fully block[s] Russia’s war machine,” and confiscates rather than merely freezes all its assets.

US President Donald Trump shortened the 50-day deadline he gave the Kremlin to reach a truce, now saying Moscow would face economic penalties from Aug. 8.

Tom Chivers
