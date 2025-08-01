Trump unveils new tariffs for dozens of countries

US President Donald Trump announced new tariff rates for a host of US trading partners on Thursday night, marking the latest chapter in his chaotic and landmark reorienting of global trade.

The duties are now set to kick in on Aug. 7, pushing forward the president’s self-imposed dealmaking deadline of Aug. 1.

Trump said he had struck deals with several countries without specifying which ones, but the US reportedly reached pacts with Cambodia and Thailand, and extended negotiations with Mexico for another 90 days earlier on Thursday.

Throughout his salvo, Trump has attempted to use trade to gain leverage on other issues: He suggested that Canada’s plans to recognize a Palestinian state could imperil trade talks.