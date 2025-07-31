US intensifies pressure on Iran with new sanctions

The US imposed fresh sanctions on people and organizations linked to Iran, intensifying its pressure on Tehran.

The measures largely target the “shipping empire” of the son of an ally of the Iranian leader: The Treasury Department said the network is part of the shadow fleet carrying sanctioned oil from Russia and Iran to buyers worldwide, especially China.

Iran responded angrily, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejecting “threat and intimidation.”

Tehran is playing hardball itself: Araghchi told the Financial Times that negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program could only begin once the US had paid compensation for the damage done in attacks during last month’s war.