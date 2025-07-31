Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US intensifies pressure on Iran with new sanctions

Jul 31, 2025, 6:55am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Marshall Islands-based Meuse Shipping Inc.’s Palau-flagged tanker Iris transits Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.
Yoruk Isik/File Photo/Reuters

The US imposed fresh sanctions on people and organizations linked to Iran, intensifying its pressure on Tehran.

The measures largely target the “shipping empire” of the son of an ally of the Iranian leader: The Treasury Department said the network is part of the shadow fleet carrying sanctioned oil from Russia and Iran to buyers worldwide, especially China.

Iran responded angrily, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejecting “threat and intimidation.”

Tehran is playing hardball itself: Araghchi told the Financial Times that negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program could only begin once the US had paid compensation for the damage done in attacks during last month’s war.

A chart showing the destination countries for Iran’s oil exports
Tom Chivers
AD