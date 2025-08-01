US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Gaza aid distribution site

The US’ Middle East envoy is set to travel to Gaza on Friday as pressure grows on the White House to address suffering in the enclave.

Steve Witkoff plans to visit an aid distribution site run by a US-backed organization; Palestinians seeking food have reportedly been killed by Israeli forces at the group’s locations.

US President Donald Trump earlier this week acknowledged “real starvation” in Gaza, breaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who Trump believes is prolonging the conflict to hold on to political power, two officials told The Atlantic. But Trump’s frustration likely won’t result in any major policy shift, they added: He is now putting the onus on Hamas, not Israel, to end the war.