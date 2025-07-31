Trump renews attacks on Powell after Fed decision

US President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell Thursday, calling him a “total loser” in a vitriolic social media post a day after the central bank kept rates steady again.

The Fed has refused to bow to months of White House pressure to lower interest rates, which Trump says are costing the US government billions in unnecessary borrowing costs.

The US president wrote on Truth Social that Powell was “TOO ANGRY, TOO STUPID & TOO POLITICAL,” to hold the role of Fed chair.

Trump’s repeated calls for Powell to step down have generated concern over the continued independence of the Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday saw two governors dissent in a rate-cutting vote for the first time in 30 years. Both officials were appointed by Trump.