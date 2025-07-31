Senate Republicans are increasingly supportive of slashing debate time on nominees via the unilateral nuclear option, as senators now see every Senate recess as a Trump nominee cliff that gives Democrats too much leverage, according to multiple GOP sources.

That vote may not come to the floor in the coming days, but it may be an option later this fall even if and when Democrats and Republicans land on a nominee package to get out of town for the summer.

Meanwhile, the possibility of Congress allowing President Donald Trump to make recess appointments to fill out his administration is quite low, despite GOP frustration about confirming the president’s picks.

Republicans are currently short of the votes to adjourn the Senate to allow recess appointments — which would also require the unlikely event of the House coming back to vote to adjourn.