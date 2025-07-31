Executives look to beef up building security after Manhattan shooting

The assassination of an insurance CEO in December forced corporate executives to reckon with their own safety. This week’s killings in a Manhattan office tower will force them to rethink how to protect the employees in their charge.

“These types of events galvanize focus,” said Jake Silverman, CEO of security firm Kroll. “There’s a lot of focus now on how senior executives shore up their security postures for themselves and for their people writ large.”

Companies are now faced with reassuring workers that they can protect them from random threats, like the gunman who police say drove across the country and shot his way through the lobby of 345 Park Ave. — home to investment giant Blackstone, the NFL, and other tenants — killing four people before shooting himself. The building remains closed, and some companies in neighboring office towers along the stretch of Park Avenue, which houses more financial firms and law firms than Wall Street itself, are allowing employees to work from home for now.

The attack strikes at the heart of a delicate balance. Five years after the lockdowns, companies have largely won the war over employees reluctant to return full-time to the office — much to the relief of office landlords, who during the pandemic faced the prospect of half-empty floors and abandoned leases. Fears that workplaces aren’t safe will complicate what has so far been a hard-fought battle to bring workers back, particularly among Wall Street firms.

“One, I have to get all these people out of here,” said Dale Buckner, CEO of security firm Global Guardian, ticking through executives’ challenge in the aftermath of office shootings. “And number two, I’ve got to bring them all back.”