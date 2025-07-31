Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China probes Nvidia citing AI chip security risks

Jul 31, 2025, 7:02am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Florence Lo/Reuters

Chinese authorities summoned Nvidia over alleged security vulnerabilities in the semiconductor giant’s artificial-intelligence chips, threatening both the firm’s business in China and a fragile Beijing-Washington detente.

China’s top technology watchdog demanded documents from the US firm outlining potential risks related to the H20 chips, referencing comments by American lawmakers calling for the installation of tracking software on the devices.

Nvidia’s business in China is lucrative — Reuters reported this week that the company placed orders for the manufacture of 300,000 H20s to sell in China — and its CEO made a high-profile visit to the country this month. American and Chinese negotiators also held renewed talks this week to extend a trade truce, though the meeting ended without agreement.

Prashant Rao
AD