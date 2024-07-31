Venezuela protests build as international pressure on Maduro grows

At least 11 people have died in protests across Venezuela as demonstrators demanded that President Nicolás Maduro acknowledge defeat in Sunday’s election.

Meanwhile, international pressure continued to build on Caracas, with US President Joe Biden and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva calling for the release of vote tallies, which Venezuela’s opposition leader said would prove their candidate had won almost 70% of the ballots.

Analysts expect the protests — which for the first time include low-income neighborhoods — to intensify in the coming days. “You wanted the poorer neighborhoods out in the street? Well, we’re all out now,” a protester told the BBC.