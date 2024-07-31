Global concerns over effects of potential second Trump presidency grow

If Donald Trump is reelected as president in November, it could undermine both US-style democracy and global stability, political commentators warn.

Journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Barton Gellman, who is also a senior advisor at the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice, wrote in The Washington Post that tabletop role-playing exercises involving former officials revealed the US’ “checks and balances” system of government did little to constrain a committed authoritarian in control of the executive branch from making sweeping changes to the country and its laws.

AD

Meanwhile, world leaders are preparing for a second Trump administration, as faith in the strength of US democracy has been “eroded” around the world, the Financial Times’ chief economics commentator said.