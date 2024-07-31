Semafor Signals
Israel blamed for killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh
Insights from CNN, Al Jazeera, and Chatham House
The News
Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Iran and Hamas have both blamed Israel for the strike. Israel has not yet commented on the attack. Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
SIGNALS
Haniyeh a key to ceasefire discussions
Israel has repeatedly vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack. It has targeted top Hamas leaders, and carried out a 10-month assault on Gaza. But ongoing discussions, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, have hinged on Haniyeh’s participation. “He was someone who saw the value of a deal and was instrumental to getting certain breakthroughs in the talks,” a source told CNN. “At this stage, it’s unclear what the effect will be on ceasefire talks.” Doha has raised concerns: “how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?” Qatar’s prime minister wrote on X.
Fears of regional escalation grow again
Washington’s strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq, alongside Haniyeh’s assassination and Israel’s killing of a senior Hezbollah commander, have only worsened the risk of an all-out conflict, analysts say. “There is no responsible adult in Washington, or elsewhere, who is willing to put leverage on Israel and force us to go back to the negotiating table,” Israeli political analyst Akiva Eldar told Al Jazeera. The various strikes by the US and Israel are “clearly sequenced and coordinated,” Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa program director wrote on X. “This is no coincidence and an opportunity to degrade the axis together even if it risks a broader escalation.”