Israel blamed for killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh

Israel has repeatedly vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack. It has targeted top Hamas leaders, and carried out a 10-month assault on Gaza. But ongoing discussions, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, have hinged on Haniyeh’s participation. “He was someone who saw the value of a deal and was instrumental to getting certain breakthroughs in the talks,” a source told CNN. “At this stage, it’s unclear what the effect will be on ceasefire talks.” Doha has raised concerns: “how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?” Qatar’s prime minister wrote on X.