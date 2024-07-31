Gen X and millennials are more at risk of 17 cancers than past generations

Gen X and millennials in the US are more likely to develop 17 kinds of cancer compared to past generations, a study from the American Cancer Society found.

For some forms of the disease, like pancreatic, kidney, and small intestinal cancers, the incident rate was between two and three times higher among people born in 1990 than in people born in 1955. The research, which looked at rates for 34 different cancers, also found that mortality increased for some, including endometrial, testicular, and colorectal cancer.

There is a growing body of evidence showing that, after the Baby Boomer generation, young people in America have become increasingly vulnerable to cancer.

“Although we have identified cancer trends associated with birth years, we don’t yet have a clear explanation for why these rates are rising,” one of the researchers said in a statement.