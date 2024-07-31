Bank of Japan hikes interest rates as US Federal Reserve set to signal cuts

Japan’s central bank raised interest rates by 0.25%, a tightening of monetary policy that signals increasing confidence in the country’s economic recovery.

Japan has for decades battled falling prices and sluggish growth, spurring its central bank to keep borrowing costs low to encourage people to buy things and businesses to invest. It avoided the runaway inflation that many developed economies saw after the pandemic, and so kept interest rates low even after the US, Europe, and others began hiking in 2022.

Prices have started to rise, forcing the Bank of Japan to choose between keeping a lid on inflation and stepping in to aid the yen, which has hit near-record lows. Wednesday’s increase in baseline borrowing rates from around 0.1% to 0.25% is the second this year.

The bank’s governor, who replaced a long-serving predecessor last year, did not rule out a further raise this year, at a time when most Western economies expect to be cutting.