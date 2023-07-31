Twitter threatens to sue a nonprofit critical of Elon Musk

The News
Twitter, which owner Elon Musk has rebranded as X, is threatening to sue a nonprofit that tracks online hate speech and has been critical of Musk’s leadership.
We’ve curated reporting and analysis on how the feud between Twitter and the Center for Countering Digital Hate reflects the politicization of combatting hate speech.
Know More
Lawyers representing Twitter sent a July 20 letter to the CCDH, claiming the organization “made a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally.”
The central point of contention stems from a June 1 CCDH post which stated that Twitter ”fails to act on 99% of hate posted by Twitter Blue subscribers.” It suggested that the platform “is even algorithmically boosting their toxic tweets.”
That figure was cited in a study in which the CCDH reported 100 hateful tweets, and checked four days later to find that only one of the tweets had been removed.
A lawyer for CCDH stood by its claims in a letter responding to Twitter. “Simply put, there is no bona fide legal grievance here. Your effort to wield that threat anyway, on a law firm’s letterhead, is a transparent attempt to silence honest criticism,” the letter said.
Insights
- Twitter claimed the CCDH study is “not supported by anything that could credibly be called research,” and accused the group of trying to drive advertisers away from the platform. It said the nonprofit provided no evidence that Twitter’s content moderation policies are different for Twitter Blue subscribers. The company’s lawyers also suggested, without providing evidence, that CCDH is funded by Twitter’s competitors “as well as government entities and their affiliates.”
- The focus on advertisers in the letter is a sign of the strained relationship between the platform and many of the companies it relies on for revenue. Musk said in mid-July that ad revenue is down 50%, amid reports that over half of Twitter’s largest advertisers left the platform after he took over.
- After Musk pledged to make Twitter a bastion for “free speech,” instances of hate speech rose sharply, according to several studies from groups like the CCDH, the Anti-Defamation League, and independent academics. Critics argued Monday that it was hypocritical for Musk to go after the group’s research while claiming to be pro-free speech.
- Musk has gone after the CCDH before. Earlier this month, after it was revealed that the group’s 2021 report led Twitter to take action against accounts spreading vaccine misinformation, Musk called CCDH’s CEO Imran Ahmed a “rat.” Twitter threatened legal action against the group two days later.
- Left-leaning politicians reacted to the news with calls for governments to increase oversight of social media platforms and protect groups that research hate speech. British Member of Parliament Lucy Powell urged the U.K. to pass the Online Safety Bill “so powerful platforms don’t act on the whims of one man.” U.S. Rep. Sean Casten said his office would help protect those who research hate speech on social media.
- The ordeal shows how the discourse around combatting hate speech has become increasingly polarized and politicized. Other groups, like the Southern Poverty Law Center, have faced criticism in recent years from conservatives who say they unfairly label mainstream, right-leaning causes as hateful.