Twitter threatens to sue a nonprofit critical of Elon Musk

Lawyers representing Twitter sent a July 20 letter to the CCDH, claiming the organization “made a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally.”

The central point of contention stems from a June 1 CCDH post which stated that Twitter ”fails to act on 99% of hate posted by Twitter Blue subscribers.” It suggested that the platform “is even algorithmically boosting their toxic tweets.”

That figure was cited in a study in which the CCDH reported 100 hateful tweets, and checked four days later to find that only one of the tweets had been removed.

A lawyer for CCDH stood by its claims in a letter responding to Twitter. “Simply put, there is no bona fide legal grievance here. Your effort to wield that threat anyway, on a law firm’s letterhead, is a transparent attempt to silence honest criticism,” the letter said.