Taiwan People’s Party removes ‘Vote White, Vote Right’ slogan

A Taiwanese political party removed the phrase “Vote White, Vote Right” from its website over its racist connotations in the U.S. and its similarity to a slogan used by an American white supremacist party in the 1960s.

The Taiwan People’s Party uses the color white to identify itself, and a spokesperson said at a press conference that the slogan wasn’t meant to advocate for white supremacy.

“It was supposed to mean that vote for the ‘power of white’ is the right choice,” the spokesperson said, according to Focus Taiwan.

