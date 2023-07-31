Why an ultraconservative party rally was targeted in Pakistan

A suicide bombing at a political rally in northwest Pakistan on Sunday killed at least 45 people and left nearly 200 wounded.

Islamic militant group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), an ultraconservative political party that forms part of the national coalition government.

We’ve collected key insights into the bombing and the concerns it has sparked ahead of November elections in Pakistan.