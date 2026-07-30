Trump eyes more AI restrictions following OpenAI’s model going rogue

US President Donald Trump floated the possibility of further controls on AI development in the wake of an OpenAI model going rogue and industry leaders joining calls for a pause. More than 1,200 AI company employees — including Anthropic’s CEO and senior Google DeepMind and OpenAI executives — signed a “Pacing the Frontier” petition calling for “technical and governance tools” to “buy time to address emerging risks.”

Those may be severe: 272 experts surveyed by MIT thought 18 of 24 potential risk categories, including AI models developing dangerous capabilities or providing them to users, had a more than 10% chance of causing “catastrophic” outcomes, meaning 1 million deaths, $100 billion in losses, or “civilization-scale” harms, before 2030.