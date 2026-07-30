Saudi soccer enters an era of prudent spending

Saudi Arabia’s push to become a global soccer power is evolving on and off the pitch after the country spent huge sums signing up international stars. Saudi clubs have paid roughly $2 billion in transfer fees since summer 2023, comparable to the Spanish league in the same period — despite generating a fraction of the revenue. That financial reality is starting to bite.

Reigning league champions Al-Nassr have yet to make a single signing this window — and will only be allowed to if they can fund a deal from their own sponsorship and commercial revenue, according to reporting from Saudi sports broadcaster Arriyadiyah. The transfer freeze comes as the club’s owner, Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), moves to address a financial crisis at the club, whose debts now exceed 800 million riyals ($213 million), according to Arriyadiyah. This follows years of high spending on stars like Cristiano Ronaldo.

PIF is reportedly considering hiring outside consultants to boost revenue and cut costs, stripping Al-Nassr’s management of some financial authority, or agreeing a partial sale of the club. In the meantime, the club has moved to shore up its finances, signing a sponsorship deal with HUMAIN, the PIF-owned AI company.

Al Nassr is not alone: fellow PIF-owned side Al-Ittihad are also keeping spending relatively low this summer. By the end of July 2024, Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad had spent about 374 million riyals ($100 million); at the same point this year, the club had spent about 68 million riyals amid reports of a liquidity crisis.

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Riyadh’s Al-Hilal stands out as the exception. No longer under PIF ownership, the club signed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from relegated West Ham United for a reported $91 million, fending off Roma and other suitors to complete the Saudi Pro League’s second-most-expensive transfer ever.

Big-name signings from overseas were once commonplace for these clubs, but now they stand out for their relative rarity. The contrast with transfer activity at Al-Hilal has frustrated Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo enough that he briefly sat out matches in protest last season.

Al Nassr and PIF did not respond to requests for comment.