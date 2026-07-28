Saudi AI champion HUMAIN sponsors Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Saudi Arabia’s AI champion HUMAIN has signed its first sports sponsorship, partnering with Al Nassr, the Riyadh soccer club where superstar Cristiano Ronaldo plays, as it looks to integrate its AI offerings into the team.

The agreement will see HUMAIN’s logo on Al Nassr’s jerseys and new training center. HUMAIN also plans to deploy its sports technology unit and its interactive entertainment platform at the club.

HUMAIN aims to use the sponsorship deal to “go beyond the traditional sponsorship model,” chief executive Tariq Amin said. “Together, we’ll look at how solutions such as HUMAIN Sport and HUMAIN Create can help shape the next generation of fan engagement, from more personalized digital experiences to new forms of AI-powered content.

HUMAIN declined to comment on the financial details of the deal.

The sponsorship is also expected to provide a financial boost for Al Nassr. The club — which, like HUMAIN, is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — is reported to have more than $200 million in debt, complicating efforts to sign new players this summer.