Midterm election fears run high, poll finds

Majorities of Americans are worried about election officials being coerced, lax ballot security, and voter intimidation leading up to the 2026 midterm elections, according to new polling from Gallup.

Nearly seven in 10 US adults worry about politicians pressuring election officials to change results. The number is higher among Democrats, following Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 vote, but 56% Republicans are also concerned about the possibility. And 57% are worried about ballots not being properly handled, counted, or secured, including two-thirds of Republicans and more than half of Democrats.

The poll also shows that voters are skeptical of both parties’ efforts to gain an edge through redistricting: Nearly eight in 10 expressed concerns about gerrymandering. Fifty-three percent are worried about people ineligible to vote casting ballots — 78% of Republicans but only 36% of Democrats — a rarity President Donald Trump’s stalled voter ID bill nonetheless seeks to stop.