Max Levchin on why Affirm wants to be your smarter older sister

Affirm founder and CEO Max Levchin built his company to behave like your “smarter older sister”: helping customers make better decisions rather than profiting from their mistakes.

In this episode of The CEO Signal, he explains how that philosophy shaped Affirm and why it may become even more important as AI transforms consumer finance.

The conversation explores how Levchin has translated that philosophy into Affirm’s products, culture, and decision-making as the company has grown. He also explains how his identity as an “immigrant engineer” shapes his leadership, and why he studies dystopian science fiction to help prevent the AI future he is “working very hard to prevent.”