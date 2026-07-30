Exclusive / ICE deploying more body cameras nationwide, Sen. Collins says

Top Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials committed to deploying body cameras nationwide that will be worn by all ICE agents in the field, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor after attending a meeting with ICE leaders and senators on Thursday.

The Senate Appropriations chair attended the meeting with David Venturella, the acting ICE director, following the fatal shooting of a man in Biddeford, Maine, earlier this month. Collins said that Venturella has awarded a contract for more body cameras using the $20 million allotted for them by congressional spending bills; the cameras will begin shipping nationwide next week, he told senators.

“By the end of August, body-worn cameras will be deployed nationwide and worn by all ICE agents in the field. At my request, Acting Director Venturella agreed to prioritize their delivery to Maine,” Collins said.

Venturella also confirmed that current ICE policy requires at least one ICE officer to wear a body camera during immigration enforcement operations and vehicle stops, the Maine senator said. The agents involved in this month’s incident in Maine did not have body cameras, but bystanders’ captured the aftermath of the shooting of Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero in Biddeford.

Senate Homeland Security Chair Rand Paul, R-Ky., convened Thursday’s meeting with ICE, which was attended by several senators.