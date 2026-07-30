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France to deport Russian journalist accused of publishing propaganda

Jul 30, 2026, 11:02am EDT
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The news studio at RT France.
The news studio at RT France. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters.

France will deport a Russian journalist it accuses of publishing pro-Russian propaganda, a case that has laid bare Europe’s dilemma in carrying out its strategic objectives while upholding its liberal values.

Experts have long sounded the alarm that RT and other Kremlin-backed media organizations are disseminating misinformation in a bid to upend Europe’s politics, a key issue ahead of France’s presidential election next year.

Organizations and officials across the continent have vied to find a balance between respecting freedom of speech and protecting their democracies, including the Venice Biennale’s controversial decision to allow Russia to participate. Brussels has vowed to fight on: “Disinformation is a bullet through the heart of democracy,” the European Commission vice-president said last year.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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