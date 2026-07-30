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Ebola outbreak sparks global vaccine race

Jul 30, 2026, 11:04am EDT
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Members of the Civil Protection, a local community-based team that works to help mitigate the spread of the Ebola virus.
Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/Reuters

The Ebola outbreak in Central Africa has sparked a vaccine race as scientists vie to stop an outbreak that threatens to become the biggest ever.

Health workers fighting to contain the spread of the Bundibugyo strain have been hampered by a lack of medical equipment, widespread misinformation, and, critically, the lack of a vaccine. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations is financing the first clinical trials for an experimental jab to control the outbreak, though production is not expected until year-end.

Oxford University is also working on its own jab, which is now in the human trial phase. The situation on the ground remains critical: “The epidemic is fast becoming a humanitarian crisis,” the head of CEPI said.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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